9th Circ. Probes Berkeley's Power To Ban Natural Gas

By Morgan Conley (May 12, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the California Restaurant Association attempted to convince a Ninth Circuit panel during oral arguments on Thursday that a lower court should have found that Berkeley, California's ban on natural gas infrastructure in newly constructed buildings is preempted by federal law. The panel probed whether the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act preempts the ordinance. Court of International Trade Judge M. Miller Baker, sitting on the Ninth Circuit panel by designation, questioned early on whether the building ordinance really bans natural gas appliances, as the restaurant group contends, or if it just makes installing such an appliance "economically nonsensical."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS