Genie Hit With $3.3M Verdict In Defective Boom Lift Suit

By Mike Curley (May 10, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal jury has hit Genie Industries Inc. with a $3.35 million verdict in a suit by a man alleging he was injured by one of its lift boom vehicles, finding that the vehicle was in dangerously defective condition. In the verdict, reached Friday, the jury found that Genie was 52% at fault, while Mark Bowden was 48% at fault for the injuries he sustained in September 2015, and awarded Bowden $942,000 in past and future lost wages and $2.4 million in past and future economic damages. According to the amended complaint, Bowden's employer, Vigor Industrial LLC, had rented a...

