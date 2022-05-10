Nissan Escapes Shattering Sunroof Suit For Good

By Gina Kim (May 9, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday permanently tossed a putative consumer protection class action accusing Nissan of knowingly selling vehicles with panoramic sunroofs that spontaneously shatter, ruling that the drivers didn't show how they suffered injury or how the company knew of the purported defect. In a 10-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez granted Nissan North America's summary judgment motion and threw out Tamara Lohr and Ravikiran Sindogi's claims for good, ruling they failed to show that Nissan was aware of the purported sunroof defects before they received their vehicles in 2013 and 2015. Lohr and Sindogi also failed...

