Watchdog Group Drops FOIA Suit Over Rivada Spectrum Deal

By Rae Ann Varona (May 10, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has agreed to drop its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense seeking information on the Trump administration's alleged attempts to award a no-bid contract to Rivada Networks for midband spectrum. The agreement was filed in D.C. federal district court on Monday, nearly two months after the parties last told the court that the DOD had submitted to CREW the documents requested under the Freedom of Information Act. "The department conducted an initial search for responsive records and identified 65 records, consisting of 360 pages, as potentially responsive to plaintiff's request....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS