MLB, Minor Leaguers Reach Wage Deal Ahead Of June 1 Trial

By Craig Clough (May 10, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball and classes of minor leaguers suing over alleged "starvation" wages informed a California federal judge Tuesday that they have reached a deal to end the long-running dispute just ahead of a scheduled June 1 trial. MLB and a group of minor league players said they have reached a settlement in principle in the players' suit alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and state labor laws. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) In a letter to Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero, MLB and the players said a settlement in principle is in place and asked the court to stay...

