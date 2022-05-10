Albright Blames 'Catch-22' For Sinking Amazon's Transfer Bid

By Andrew Karpan (May 10, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright told lawyers for Amazon that they were "caught in a Catch-22" that prevents the tech giant from evading the jurisdiction of his court in yet another patent case — because of the steps they took to evade potential liability facing a new subsidiary that sells Wi-Fi equipment. In a Monday ruling, Judge Albright turned down an effort to leave his courtroom from Amazon and Eero, the latter a Wi-Fi routers startup that Amazon bought in 2019. Both companies were sued last year in Texas court by a New Jersey company called TrackThings. The company was created...

