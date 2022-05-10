Biden Admin Tells Justices Carbon Costs Case Is Premature

By Clark Mindock (May 10, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration told the U.S. Supreme Court that Republican-led states jumped the gun with their challenge of its greenhouse gas emissions cost calculations — changes it said have been common for presidential administrations for decades. The government told the justices Monday that President Joe Biden was acting well within his authority when he ordered the government to revise its calculations for what are called the social costs of carbon. Those measurements seek to expand how government agencies consider the costs associated with carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxides to include their effect on the atmosphere. Not only does the president...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS