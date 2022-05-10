Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goldman Sachs Unit Cleared In $54M Ruby Tuesday Suit

By Faith Williams (May 10, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee district court judge ruled Tuesday that a Goldman Sachs unit did not interfere with a real estate developer's lease deal with Ruby Tuesday nor did the investment platform violate trade secret statutes, clearing the unit of a $54 million lawsuit brought by the developer.

U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. ruled Nashville-based BNA Associates LLC did not prove Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group had refused to consent to the sale of the leasehold interest of a Ruby Tuesday Inc. historic lodge on the Maryville College campus to BNA and had instead sought to retain ownership of the property.

In March 2020,...

