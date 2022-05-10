IFIT Beats Peloton's Advertising Trade Secrets Suit

By Lauren Berg (May 9, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Friday tossed Peloton Interactive Inc.'s lawsuit accusing fitness platform iFIT Inc. of accepting pilfered Peloton advertising materials in violation of the Defend Trade Secrets Act, canceling a jury trial that was set to begin on May 31. In a brief docket entry, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews granted iFIT's still-sealed motion for summary judgment in the case Peloton filed against its rival after discovering that a prop master hired for a Peloton advertising project emailed company materials to an iFIT manager. "An opinion and order will issue next week," according to the docket entry. "All pending...

