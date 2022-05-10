Mario Batali Found Not Guilty In Boston Groping Case

By Chris Villani (May 10, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge on Tuesday cleared celebrity chef Mario Batali of charges that he forcibly groped and kissed a woman during a 2017 encounter in a Boston bar. Mario Batali leaves court Tuesday after being found not guilty of indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping a woman in 2017. (Chris Villani | Law360) Boston Municipal Court Associate Justice James Stanton deliberated for just over two hours before finding Batali not guilty of the single charge of indecent assault and battery. Batali, 61, had maintained his innocence and had opted to waive his right to a jury trial just before the...

