Oracle Investors Nab Class Cert. In Securities Fraud Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (May 10, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has certified a class of investors that has accused Oracle Corp. of covering up coercive sales techniques used by its cloud computing business, rejecting the technology company's argument that the investors' expert failed to provide a damages model. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman noted in a Monday order that Oracle had argued lead plaintiff Union Asset Management Holding AG didn't meet the predominance requirement of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure regarding class actions. The company had alleged that under the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Comcast Corp. v. Behrend, Union was required to show "a...

