Chicken Cos. Say Class Treatment Improper In Price-Fix Fight

By Lauraann Wood (May 10, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Broiler chicken producers defending price-fixing accusations in a massive consolidated suit argued Tuesday that an Illinois federal judge should reject the bid by consumers and businesses for class treatment because their evidence oversimplifies their individual and otherwise logical response to major market inhibitors. Every expert report the groups of direct purchasers, commercial and institutional indirect purchasers and end-user consumers cited in their certification bid suffers from context, impact and reliability issues that should prevent U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin from giving their antitrust claims class treatment, the group of chicken producers — which includes Sanderson Farms Inc. and Perdue Foods LLC...

