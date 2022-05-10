Balwani Didn't Void Tests After Feds Flagged Issues, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (May 10, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services inspector testified in former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Tuesday that she reported lab deficiencies to Balwani "every day" during a lengthy 2015 inspection and was surprised to learn months later that Theranos hadn't invalidated certain tests she'd flagged. CMS inspector Sarah Bennett took the stand during the second month of a criminal fraud trial that kicked off March 23 with prosecutors accusing the former Theranos chief operating officer of conspiring with his then-romantic partner, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to defraud investors and patients out of millions with blood-testing technology...

