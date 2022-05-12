Waive 'Buy America' For Broadband Projects, Gov't Urged

By Christopher Cole (May 12, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is getting pressure from a public interest group to waive "Build America, Buy America" requirements when it comes to broadband equipment bought with funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband (SHLB) Coalition wrote to the U.S. Department of Commerce asking for a public interest waiver of the mandate aimed at helping U.S. companies written into the massive infrastructure law. SHLB said in Tuesday's letter that while it supports the "Buy America" provision's goal of spurring American manufacturing, applying the requirement to the roughly $48 billion for broadband that Commerce is distributing...

