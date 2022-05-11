9th Circ. Revives Boat Liability Limit Suits Over Notice

By Mike Curley (May 11, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a pair of liability limiting actions brought by the owners of boats involved in incidents that resulted in deaths in Alaska and Hawaii, saying the actions were not brought too late, because the owners did not receive notice of an impending claim. In a published opinion filed Tuesday, the panel found that the Shipowner's Limitation of Liability Act's requirement that owners file a limitation action within six months of written notice of an impending claim is only triggered when the written notice definitively states that a claim will be made, not a "potential" claim, as district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS