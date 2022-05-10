Appian Wins $2B Jury Verdict In Va. Trade Secrets Suit

By Britain Eakin (May 10, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Virginia jury has awarded tech company Appian more than $2 billion in damages upon finding that Cambridge, Mass.-based software company Pegasystems willfully pilfered Appian's trade secrets. The jury handed down its verdict Monday following a seven-week jury trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, with Appian announcing the win Tuesday. The jury also found that Pegasystems violated the Virginia Computer Crimes Act, but only awarded $1 in damages for that breach. The jury, however, awarded Appian nearly $2.09 billion for trade secrets theft. Appian's 2020 suit against Pegasystems alleged that Pegasystems "engaged in an unlawful campaign of corporate espionage"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS