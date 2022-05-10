Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Extreme' $110M Verdict Against Toyo Tire Slashed To $10M

By Celeste Bott (May 10, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday cut a jury's award of $100 million in punitive damages to Atturo Tire Corp. in a dispute with rival Toyo Tire to just $100,000, saying the conduct "was not extreme" enough to warrant such a large finding, but kept intact the jury's $10 million compensatory damages award.

An Illinois federal jury awarded Atturo those damages in September after finding Toyo liable for defamation, unfair competition, unjust enrichment, deceptive trade practices and tortious interference with Atturo's contracts. But $100 million in punitive damages is "extreme and excessive," U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland found, saying she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!