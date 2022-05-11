Court Says $12.5M Navy Wharf Job Dispute Must Go To Trial

By Morgan Conley (May 11, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court said a jury's input is needed to decide whether a subcontractor on a U.S. Navy wharf rehabilitation project is entitled to collect $12.5 million after lead paint on-site increased the scope and price of the work. Denying competing summary judgment motions, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said Tuesday that many factual disputes remain in the lawsuit alleging outstanding debts from a U.S. Navy wharf rehabilitation project. TSI Tri-State Painting LLC, which filed the suit, was hired for the job by the primary contractor Sauer Inc. But, after Sauer allegedly refused to compensate the subcontractor for additional...

