FERC Must Act Fast To Finalize Pipeline Moves, Attys Say

By Keith Goldberg (May 10, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission needs to get its proposed overhaul of its pipeline approval policies across the finish line, regardless of the controversy that surrounds it, energy attorneys said at an Energy Bar Association panel on Tuesday. FERC has paused the implementation of those policies originally approved in February, which aim to include a deeper review of proposed gas projects' climate change and other environmental impacts, in order to seek more public input amid backlash from the industry and its allies on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, the agency has issued several orders approving individual gas infrastructure projects in which individual commissioners have...

