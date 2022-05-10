Last Holdout In EBay Cyberstalking Case To Plead Guilty

By Brian Dowling (May 10, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The last eBay executive left fighting charges stemming from a cyberstalking campaign to silence a pair of Massachusetts e-commerce bloggers will plead guilty, according to a notice Tuesday. David Harville, eBay's former director of global resiliency and one of seven people charged in the stalking scheme, is scheduled to change his plea in a Thursday afternoon hearing before U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris. The notice on the court docket doesn't specify if Harville has a plea deal with the government. The development comes a little more than two weeks after fellow defendant Jim Baugh, eBay's former senior director of safety and...

