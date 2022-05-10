End-Payor State Claims Stick In Generic Drug Price-Fix MDL

By Craig Clough (May 10, 2022, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court denied a dismissal bid Tuesday from drug companies in sprawling multidistrict litigation over alleged generic drug price-fixing, refusing to toss some state claims from end-payors while rejecting arguments that intervening authority should result in the claims being nixed. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe in a memorandum opinion declined a joint motion from the drug company defendants in suits over the drugs clobetasol, clomipramine and pravastatin, refusing to toss consumer protection claims under Alaska, New Jersey, Florida and Massachusetts law. The judge also declined to dismiss unjust enrichment claims under the laws of 40 states and territories...

