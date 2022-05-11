Suspended 'Copyright Troll' Faces New Sanctions In Colorado

By Tiffany Hu (May 11, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- An attorney dubbed a "copyright troll" must pay attorney fees in Colorado federal court for filing a case in the wrong venue, the latest round of sanctions after a New York federal court suspended him from practicing law in the state until 2024. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez told Richard Liebowitz to pay $7,952.50 in attorney fees to broadcaster Bahakel Communications Ltd. for bringing a case in Colorado instead of North Carolina, where the company is based. The hourly rates and amounts charged by Bahakel's counsel seem reasonable in the Denver market, the judge said....

