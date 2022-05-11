Illinois Court Upholds Toss Of Malicious-Prosecution Claim

By Lauraann Wood (May 11, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Chicago development company was properly blocked from pursuing malicious-prosecution claims against a developer accused of manufacturing litigation to delay closing obligations in a $55 million real estate deal involving a historic Chicago skyscraper, an Illinois appellate panel said Tuesday. A three-judge panel of the First District Appellate Court said 55 East Washington LLC's malicious-prosecution claim was properly tossed because the company had not demonstrated that it suffered special damages from having to litigate issues that the developer, Adam David Lynd, raised. The development company claimed that Lynd filed the lawsuit only to delay the deadline for escrow funding obligations in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS