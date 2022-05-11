Insurers Say Policies Exclude Contractor's Work On Ga. Hotel

By Rosie Manins (May 11, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Insurers of a Georgia construction company accused of shoddy work on an upscale Jekyll Island hotel have asked a federal court to declare that their policies don't cover the subcontractor's alleged negligence. Property-Owners Insurance Co. and Owners Insurance Co. said in their complaint for declaratory relief Monday that the general liability and umbrella policies they issued to Wheeler Services Inc. contain several exclusions that bar coverage in relation to its work on The Westin Jekyll Island. The Michigan-based insurance companies also alleged that Wheeler failed to give timely notice of its involvement in the construction dispute, and that purported damage to...

