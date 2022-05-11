Yankees Broadcaster Suing Over COVID-19 Insurance Denial

By Max Jaeger (May 11, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The broadcaster that carries New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games says insurer The Hartford owes it millions of dollars in business interruption coverage after the COVID-19 pandemic led governments to call a timeout on public sporting events, according to a suit moved to Delaware federal court Tuesday. Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network LLC, or YES Network, says it paid steep premiums for its $419 million "all risk" business interruption coverage. But The Hartford Fire Insurance Co. summarily denied coverage in 2020, after early pandemic government health orders shuttered New York stadiums and arenas and left YES with no events to broadcast,...

