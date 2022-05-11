Abuse Accusers Say Insurer Can't Appeal Exclusion Ruling

By Clark Mindock (May 11, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Two individuals who allege they were sexually abused at an Atlanta-area Red Roof Inn have pushed back against an insurer's bid for an immediate appeal of an order denying its attempt to dodge responsibility. The two accusers on Tuesday said that Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. shouldn't be granted a certificate of immediate right to appeal following a Georgia district court's earlier order in the matter. That order found the insurer can't be freed from its duty to defend Khamlai Lodging LLC and Khamlai Management LLC — the owners of the inn — because the allegations in the accusers' underlying suit...

