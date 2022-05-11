United Airlines Retirees Lob Complaint In Merged ERISA Suit

By Emily Brill (May 11, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Three groups of United Airlines Inc. retirees have joined forces to accuse the company of locking them out of its most generous retirement package, filing an amended complaint in their recently consolidated proposed class action in Illinois federal court. In the complaint filed Tuesday, the former workers said United promised they could upgrade to a better retirement benefits package if one cropped up within three years of their retirement date. But the airline went back on its promise, the retirees said, denying them benefits they said they were entitled to under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by barring them from a...

