AT&T Inks $14M Deal In 'Bait-And-Switch' Wireless Rate Suit

By Lauren Berg (May 11, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- AT&T customers asked a California federal judge Tuesday to greenlight a $14 million deal resolving claims that the telecommunications giant added an "administrative fee" to so-called flat-rate wireless service plans and misleadingly suggested the fee was a legitimate surcharge rather than a scheme to increase monthly rates. Following nearly three years of litigation, the customers — Ian Vianu, Elizabeth Blum and Dominic Gutierrez — said AT&T Mobility LLC will pay $14 million to settle the proposed class action, with current customers set to receive an automatic account credit and former customers to receive a check. "The settlement presented for the court's...

