Balwani Invoked Lawyers To Cow Wavering Investor, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (May 11, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A retired money manager testified in ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Wednesday that Balwani's "cordial" demeanor shifted after he and his family invested roughly $1.2 million in the blood-testing startup and that Balwani threatened to involve Theranos' attorneys when asked to liquidate his investments. Alan Eisenman, who is a former Bernstein Global Wealth Management money manager, was the latest witness to take the stand in a criminal fraud trial that kicked off March 23 over charges that the former chief operating officer conspired with his then-romantic partner, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to defraud investors and patients with bogus...

