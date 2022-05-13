Snapchat's Parent Hit With Privacy Suit Over Photo Filters

By Lauraann Wood (May 13, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Snapchat's parent company has been hit with a federal lawsuit accusing the company of using facial recognition in its popular filter-application feature that captures and uses Illinois users' biometric facial data in violation of their privacy rights. The proposed class action that Snapchat users Adrian Coss and Maribel Ocampo launched last week alleged Snap Inc. has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to get permission from users in the state before allowing the facial recognition technology in its so-called Lenses feature to scan their facial geometrics and use that information to change the look and shape of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS