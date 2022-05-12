Writing NFT Trademark Applications That Protect Brands

By Thomas Brooke and Rodrigo Javier Velasco (May 12, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Nonfungible tokens continue to gain popularity and the protection of the underlying intellectual property, ranging from patent protection for unique methods, copyright protection for the artwork and trademark protection for the brands are essential to building and sustaining value. The market for NFTs grows daily. Some of these electronic creations are valued with a market price that even surpasses a tangible equivalent product in the physical world. This innovative form of blockchain-backed asset is found in a wide range of industries and its use is likely to keep expanding. Entrepreneurs have created NFTs to include digital artwork, music, virtual real estate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS