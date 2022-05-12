Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Lets Texas' 'Viewpoint' Social Media Law Take Effect

By Michelle Casady (May 12, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Two days after hearing oral arguments, the Fifth Circuit allowed to take effect an enjoined Texas social media law that prohibits platforms such as Twitter from banning users based on their "viewpoints," although it hasn't yet decided the case.

The three-judge panel, consisting of Judges Edith H. Jones, Leslie H. Southwick and Andrew S. Oldham, was not unanimous in its Wednesday ruling, a footnote on the one-sentence order indicates. The appeal challenged a Texas federal judge's injunction of H.B. 20, a Texas law that NetChoice LLC and the Computer and Communications Industry Association argue unlawfully forces them to carry objectionable speech....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!