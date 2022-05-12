5th Circ. Lets Texas' 'Viewpoint' Social Media Law Take Effect

By Michelle Casady (May 12, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Two days after hearing oral arguments, the Fifth Circuit allowed to take effect an enjoined Texas social media law that prohibits platforms such as Twitter from banning users based on their "viewpoints," although it hasn't yet decided the case. The three-judge panel, consisting of Judges Edith H. Jones, Leslie H. Southwick and Andrew S. Oldham, was not unanimous in its Wednesday ruling, a footnote on the one-sentence order indicates. The appeal challenged a Texas federal judge's injunction of H.B. 20, a Texas law that NetChoice LLC and the Computer and Communications Industry Association argue unlawfully forces them to carry objectionable speech....

