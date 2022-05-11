Chicken Buyers Say Class Cert. Is Warranted In Price-Fix Row

By Celeste Bott (May 11, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs claiming the nation's largest broiler chicken producers coordinated and limited chicken production with the goal to raise prices told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday that they "did the work" to show their claims warrant the class action treatment and that their models and expert analysis show antitrust impact and damages common to the proposed classes. The groups of direct purchasers, commercial and institutional indirect purchasers, and end-user consumers urged U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin to grant certification during the second of a two-day evidentiary hearing, arguing every class member trying to prove chicken producers like Sanderson Farms Inc. and Perdue...

