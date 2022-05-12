First American Dodges Investors' Data Breach Suit, For Good

By Lauren Berg (May 12, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday tossed for good an investor suit alleging First American Financial concealed its flawed security, exposing 850 million customers' sensitive information and causing a stock drop, saying the reworked complaint doesn't add any evidence the company knew about the breach when it made data security disclosures. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer again granted First American Financial Corp.'s motion to dismiss the proposed class action led by the St. Lucie County Fire District Firefighters Pension Trust Fund, finding that the investors still haven't adequately shown the insurance company had actual knowledge of the breach when it made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS