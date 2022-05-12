Real Estate Rumors: Catholic Health, Krymchantowski, P&S

By Andrew McIntyre (May 12, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Catholic Health has started construction of a $500 million pavilion expansion at the Long Island Good Samaritan Hospital, Crain's New York Business reported Thursday. The health system has broken ground on a 300,000-square-foot patient care pavilion that will add a mix of additional beds and operating beds to the hospital, according to the report. Investor Michael Krymchantowski is hoping to build a mixed-use project in Miami, the Real Deal reported Thursday. The Brazilian investor is planning a project at 176 N.W. 28th St. that's slated to have 48 hotel rooms, 12 residential units and 4,903 square feet of retail space, according...

