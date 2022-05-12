2nd Circ. Must Revisit $1.1B Power Plant Fight, Co. Says

By Caroline Simson (May 12, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An energy company that's sued Angola for wrongfully nixing a $1.1 billion power plant project is pressing the Second Circuit to reconsider whether the dispute belongs in that country's courts, arguing that the ruling misconstrues precedent since its damages claim would be barred there. In its ruling last month, the Second Circuit panel had concluded that the dispute belonged in the southwestern African nation since the parties are Angolan and the project had taken place in that country. The court had relied in its ruling on the doctrine of forum non conveniens, which refers to the idea that a more convenient...

