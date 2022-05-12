Air Force Wants To Toss Vax Mandate Challenge

By Kelcey Caulder (May 12, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force has asked to toss a proposed class action over its military and civilian COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that the challengers can't show they suffered any injury until a final decision is made on whether or how to punish them for refusing to be inoculated. In a motion filed Wednesday, the Air Force and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin asked a Georgia federal judge to dismiss the case brought anonymously by a Georgia-based Air Force officer, who was allowed to add three other service-connected plaintiffs and to seek to represent thousands of others whose requests for exemption...

