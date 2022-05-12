Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Air Force Wants To Toss Vax Mandate Challenge

By Kelcey Caulder (May 12, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force has asked to toss a proposed class action over its military and civilian COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that the challengers can't show they suffered any injury until a final decision is made on whether or how to punish them for refusing to be inoculated.

In a motion filed Wednesday, the Air Force and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin asked a Georgia federal judge to dismiss the case brought anonymously by a Georgia-based Air Force officer, who was allowed to add three other service-connected plaintiffs and to seek to represent thousands of others whose requests for exemption...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!