Biden Admin. Scraps Alaska, Gulf Offshore Lease Sales

By Clark Mindock (May 12, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has scrapped three planned oil and gas lease sales in Alaska's Cook Inlet and the Gulf of Mexico, a move the government said came amid legal uncertainties and tepid industry interest. The U.S. Department of the Interior decision, announced Wednesday, marks the latest win for environmentalists, fishing groups and Native American tribes that have pushed back against the planned oil and gas leasing they say could damage local economies, fuel climate change, and impact cultural interests. The Alaska lease sale was one of the highest-profile potential lease sales, as it would have sold the right to explore nearly...

