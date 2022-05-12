Goldman Again Asks 2nd Circ. To Nix Class Cert. In CDO Case

By Sarah Jarvis (May 12, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs has urged the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court's decision to certify a class of investors in their long-running securities litigation against the bank, arguing the district judge's reasoning goes against a decision the U.S. Supreme Court made in the same case. The bank argued in a Wednesday brief before the appellate court that the panel should apply the high court's June decision instructing lower courts to consider the level of "mismatch" in content and "genericness" between purported misstatements and subsequent corrective disclosures when determining whether an alleged misstatement affected a company's share price. Goldman said generic statements...

