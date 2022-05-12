Pension Fund Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Suit Against MiMedx

By Celeste Bott (May 12, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Carpenters Pension Fund of Illinois told the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday a lower court wrongly held the fund couldn't establish a causal connection between its losses and the alleged wrongdoing of MiMedx Group Inc. and its top brass "despite a robust record of fraudulent misconduct." The fund asked the appellate court to reverse a Georgia federal judge's dismissal of claims that biomedical company MiMedx manipulated its financial information in a way that hurt the fund's investments, saying that judge made a "reversible error" when he threw out the case on standing grounds. The fund says it identified more than 20 partial...

