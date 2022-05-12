Mass. Settles Vets' Home COVID-19 Outbreak Claims For $56M

By Brian Dowling (May 12, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday the state will pay $56 million to settle a federal class action brought by families of dozens of veterans who died or became ill in a COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run long-term care facility. Massachusetts will pay $56 million to settle a federal class action brought by families of veterans who died or became ill from COVID-19 at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers Home, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday. (Photo By Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) The settlement, which is subject to court approval and legislative appropriation of the funds, covers veterans who became...

