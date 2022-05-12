Texas A&M Donors Take Stadium Fight To Texas High Court

By Katie Buehler (May 12, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A group of Texas A&M University endowment donors has asked the Texas Supreme Court to reinstate their class certification in a lawsuit claiming the university's 12th Man Foundation broke promises to give them the "best available" seats at Kyle Field after a $485 million renovation of the football stadium. In a petition for review filed Wednesday, the donors asked the state's high court to reverse a Ninth Court of Appeals panel's decision from February that dismantled their class certification of claims against the 12th Man Foundation, an athletics fundraising arm for the university that manages parking and ticket sales for university...

