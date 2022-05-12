Red Sox Network Rips Fired Exec For 'Senseless' Countersuit

By Chris Villani (May 12, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The broadcaster of the Boston Red Sox blasted a former vice president on Thursday for bringing "utterly senseless and insupportable counterclaims" after he was fired, hit with a civil suit and indicted for allegedly stealing $575,000 from the network. The New England Sports Network told a federal judge that Ariel Legassa's countersuit should be thrown out, noting that, since his February indictment, the U.S. Department of Justice has seized two cars and a plane owned by Legassa that he allegedly paid off with stolen funds. Legassa has also paid more than $35,000 to credit cards and transferred tens of thousands of...

