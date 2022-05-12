Calif. Man Cops To Medical Device Stock Pump Scam In EDNY

By Pete Brush (May 12, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A California man told a Brooklyn federal judge Thursday that he talked up shares of a medical device concern using emails and call rooms, and cashed out $250,000 in a pump-and-dump fraud that he operated along with four unnamed alleged accomplices. Proceeding under the name of John Doe, defendant Charlie Abujudeh, 49, copped to a count of securities fraud conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, who set a May 2023 sentencing date. "Are you pleading guilty of you own free will because you are guilty?" Judge Chen asked. "Yes," the defendant replied in a whisper. The defendant said that...

