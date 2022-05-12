Uber Hit With $250B Trademark Suit By Travel Co.

By Adam Lidgett (May 12, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A travel accommodation and real estate company launched on Thursday a $250 billion suit in California federal court accusing ride-hailing giant Uber of infringing a trademark. A company named UberRE Inc. filed a case accusing ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. of trademark infringement and unfair competition. UberRE said it has a registered trademark for "Über," which it spent years investing in, but that the defendant Uber has filed for a similar trademark for "Uber Travel." "Defendant is infringing upon [plaintiff's] mark and unfairly competing with [plaintiff]," the suit said. "Defendant's use of the Uber Travel mark in connection with its business is...

