Pension Plans Seek Dismissal Against Denmark's Tax Agency

By David Hansen (May 13, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court should dismiss the Danish government's lawsuit against several U.S. pension plans accused of participating in a $2.1 billion fraud because the transactions at issue were lawful, the groups told the court. The plans' motion and memorandum filed Thursday challenged accusations from the Danish taxing agency, known as Skat, that the plans participated in an epic fraud known as cum-ex against Denmark and other European countries from 2012 to 2015. The motion, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, further argued that Skat's action is barred by the statute of limitations in the case....

