'Varsity Blues' Accountant Avoids Jail For Role In Scheme

By Brian Dowling (May 13, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The "Varsity Blues" ringleader's accountant won't serve prison time for helping launder $21 million in illicit funds through the scheme's business entity and nonprofit, a Boston federal judge said Friday. Accountant Steven Masera, 72, got his wish with the time-served judgment that U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani handed down from her third-floor courtroom. The sentence also aligned with the government's recommendation that he stay out of jail due to his "minor" role in his boss William "Rick" Singer's college admissions and test-cheating plot. While the accountant admitted to laundering Singer's cash by invoicing and collecting payment from parents, Masera didn't reap...

