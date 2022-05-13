Ga. Judge Consolidates Horizon Data Breach Class Cases

By Kelcey Caulder (May 13, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has consolidated five proposed class actions against consulting firm Horizon Actuarial Services LLC over its November 2021 data breach, and appointed interim lead and liaison counsel. In a 12-page order from Thursday, U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross found that the cases should be consolidated because they all stem from the same data breach, will involve similar factual issues, and involve common questions of law. No party is prejudiced by the consolidation, the judge said, because plaintiffs Justin Sherwood, Tabatha Bedont, Lindsey Quan, Greg Torrano and Jennifer Hill have all either moved to have them consolidated or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS