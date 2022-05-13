Dunkin' Runs On Illegally Hoarding Gift Card Cash, Suit Says

By Chris Villani (May 13, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Dunkin' Brands has been hit with a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court claiming the coffee chain does not allow gift card buyers the chance to redeem any of the cards' value in cash, in violation of the laws of multiple states. New Jersey resident Daniel Crooks is seeking to lead a class of coffee drinkers who say the laws of New Jersey, Massachusetts and at least eight other states have statutes that require retailers to provide a cash refund up to a certain amount of a gift card's remaining value. In both states, the limit is $5, but Dunkin'...

