Pharmaceutical Co. Sued Over Recalled Thyroid Medication

By Kelcey Caulder (May 13, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Acella Pharmaceuticals is facing down a proposed class action in Georgia federal court over its recalled thyroid medication, which plaintiffs claim was released untested and caused them harm. Sue Faulkner, who claimed she began experiencing significant hypothyroidism symptoms while taking Acella's sub-potent NP Thyroid medication that was later recalled, seeks to represent a nationwide class of people who purchased or paid for NP Thyroid medication that was either recalled or was similarly defective but not recalled. In total, she estimates there could be hundreds of thousands of members in the class. According to Faulkner's Thursday complaint, Acella has claimed for years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS