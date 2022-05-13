Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharmaceutical Co. Sued Over Recalled Thyroid Medication

By Kelcey Caulder (May 13, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Acella Pharmaceuticals is facing down a proposed class action in Georgia federal court over its recalled thyroid medication, which plaintiffs claim was released untested and caused them harm.

Sue Faulkner, who claimed she began experiencing significant hypothyroidism symptoms while taking Acella's sub-potent NP Thyroid medication that was later recalled, seeks to represent a nationwide class of people who purchased or paid for NP Thyroid medication that was either recalled or was similarly defective but not recalled. In total, she estimates there could be hundreds of thousands of members in the class.

According to Faulkner's Thursday complaint, Acella has claimed for years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!